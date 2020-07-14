1/1
Gale Pugh
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gale Pugh, 57, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born Aug. 1, 1962 in Waukesha, Wis.
She is survived by her parents, Buddy and Dorothy Pugh; five siblings, Steven (Debi) Pugh, Ronnie (Sandy) Pugh, all of Cox's Creek, Michael (Nancy) Pugh, of Bardstown, Robin (Shaun) Newton, of Loretto, and Jimmy Sinclair, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at New Salem Baptist Church, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. Brother Greg Crenshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Monday July 13 and 12 – 2 pm Tuesday July 14 at New Salem Baptist Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved