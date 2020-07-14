Gale Pugh, 57, of Cox's Creek, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born Aug. 1, 1962 in Waukesha, Wis.
She is survived by her parents, Buddy and Dorothy Pugh; five siblings, Steven (Debi) Pugh, Ronnie (Sandy) Pugh, all of Cox's Creek, Michael (Nancy) Pugh, of Bardstown, Robin (Shaun) Newton, of Loretto, and Jimmy Sinclair, of Cox's Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at New Salem Baptist Church, with burial in New Salem Baptist Cemetery. Brother Greg Crenshaw will officiate.
Visitation will be 3 – 8 pm Monday July 13 and 12 – 2 pm Tuesday July 14 at New Salem Baptist Church. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.