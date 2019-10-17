Garry Lynn Coulter Sr., 69, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Virginia Goodlett Coulter.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah McDaniel Coulter; a daughter, Kimberly Thomas, of Loretto; a son, Lynn Coulter, of Cox's Creek; his stepmother, Geraldine Coulter, of Bloomfield; two stepsons, Stanton Stanley, of Louisville, and Ron Katzman, of Bardstown.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and after 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 18, 2019