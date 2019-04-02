Gene Albert Helton, 61, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert and Doris Wilma Darnell Helton.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather Herndon, of Taylorsville.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Taylorsville, with Tom Hardin officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.
Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the funeral home.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
52 West Main Street
Taylorsville, KY 40071
502-477-1655
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2019