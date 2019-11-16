George B. Griffith, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Griffith retired after driving a Greyhound bus for 28 years, he then drove a school bus for JCPS for 20 years. He was also an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Griffith; and his parents, George E. and Irene Griffith.

Survivors include three children, Mike Griffith (Lovine), of Bullitt County, Cindy Cornett (Charlie), of New Haven, Rick Griffith, (Teresa), of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Katie Kippes (Devin), of New Hope, Angela Kippes, of Mount Washington, Tiffany Coulter, of Bullitt County; one brother-in-law, Steve Dowell, of Washington; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

A graveside service will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Big Springs Baptist Church.

Chism Family Funeral Home is in charge of

arrangements.

