George B. Griffith, 86, of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Griffith retired after driving a Greyhound bus for 28 years, he then drove a school bus for JCPS for 20 years. He was also an avid UK fan.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Griffith; and his parents, George E. and Irene Griffith.
Survivors include three children, Mike Griffith (Lovine), of Bullitt County, Cindy Cornett (Charlie), of New Haven, Rick Griffith, (Teresa), of Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Katie Kippes (Devin), of New Hope, Angela Kippes, of Mount Washington, Tiffany Coulter, of Bullitt County; one brother-in-law, Steve Dowell, of Washington; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
A graveside service will be at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Big Springs Baptist Church.
Chism Family Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 17, 2019