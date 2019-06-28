Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Donald "Donnie" Mattingly Sr.. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

George Donald "Donnie" Mattingly Sr., 77, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville.

He was born in Harrodsburg on Feb. 6, 1942, to the late Hugh Walter and Nora Ethel Peavler Mattingly.

He was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church, a 1960 graduate of Mackville High School, a former employee of Armour Food Company of Springfield and a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville where he worked for 33 years.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Billy Joe Mattingly on May 22, 2014.

Survivors include one son, George Donald Mattingly Jr. (Dana), of Springfield; three daughters, Donna Beavers (Dwayne), of Bardstown, Dianna Nally (Charley), of Cox's Creek, and Debra Mattingly, of Bardstown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Keeling, of Millbrook, Ala.; and a brother, Gerald Mattingly (Frankie), of Willisburg.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.

Pallbearers are Donald Mattingly, Don Mattingly, III, Brandon Mattingly, Bobby Hillard, Jr., David Reynolds and Steve Hughes.

Honorary pallbearers are Dwayne Beavers, Charley Nally and Gerald Mattingly.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Saturday at the funeral home.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



George Donald "Donnie" Mattingly Sr., 77, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville.He was born in Harrodsburg on Feb. 6, 1942, to the late Hugh Walter and Nora Ethel Peavler Mattingly.He was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church, a 1960 graduate of Mackville High School, a former employee of Armour Food Company of Springfield and a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville where he worked for 33 years.Preceding him in death was a brother, Billy Joe Mattingly on May 22, 2014.Survivors include one son, George Donald Mattingly Jr. (Dana), of Springfield; three daughters, Donna Beavers (Dwayne), of Bardstown, Dianna Nally (Charley), of Cox's Creek, and Debra Mattingly, of Bardstown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Keeling, of Millbrook, Ala.; and a brother, Gerald Mattingly (Frankie), of Willisburg.The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.Pallbearers are Donald Mattingly, Don Mattingly, III, Brandon Mattingly, Bobby Hillard, Jr., David Reynolds and Steve Hughes.Honorary pallbearers are Dwayne Beavers, Charley Nally and Gerald Mattingly.Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Saturday at the funeral home.Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close