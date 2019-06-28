George Donald "Donnie" Mattingly Sr., 77, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville.
He was born in Harrodsburg on Feb. 6, 1942, to the late Hugh Walter and Nora Ethel Peavler Mattingly.
He was a member of the Mackville Baptist Church, a 1960 graduate of Mackville High School, a former employee of Armour Food Company of Springfield and a retired employee of the General Electric Company of Louisville where he worked for 33 years.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Billy Joe Mattingly on May 22, 2014.
Survivors include one son, George Donald Mattingly Jr. (Dana), of Springfield; three daughters, Donna Beavers (Dwayne), of Bardstown, Dianna Nally (Charley), of Cox's Creek, and Debra Mattingly, of Bardstown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Keeling, of Millbrook, Ala.; and a brother, Gerald Mattingly (Frankie), of Willisburg.
The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with the Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Peter Cemetery in Mackville.
Pallbearers are Donald Mattingly, Don Mattingly, III, Brandon Mattingly, Bobby Hillard, Jr., David Reynolds and Steve Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers are Dwayne Beavers, Charley Nally and Gerald Mattingly.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Saturday at the funeral home.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 29, 2019