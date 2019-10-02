George Edward "Eddie" Sullivan, 76, of Lyon Station, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was born June 28, 1943, in Jeffersonville to the late George Gavin and Rachel Dawson Sullivan.
He served in the Air Force with four years of service as an E5, he was a member of the A.S.M. American Society of Mechanical Engineers, he was a member of the Thunder Bird Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Diana Newton Sullivan, of Lyon Station; two sons, Carl Edmond (Kimberly) Sullivan, of Stamping Ground, and Gavin Blake (Virginia) Sullivan, of Shelbyville; a daughter, Ashley Colleen (Matthew) Dicken, of Goshen; five grandchildren, Trisha Anne Sullivan, Emily Kathryn Sullivan, Avery Karsyn Sullivan, Myles Bennett Sullivan, and Winston James Dicken; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Catherine of Alexandra Catholic Church in New Haven, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating, burial will follow in St. Catherine Church cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel and will continue on Friday after 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 3, 2019