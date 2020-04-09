George Filiatreau, 82, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Manton. He was retired from Jim Beam Distillery, and was a manager of Hurricane Bay Car Wash on Bloomfield Road, and a U.S. Air Force veteran, until he was called home to work on the family farm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and loved his back yard, flowers, his garden and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Filiatreau; his parents, George and Therese Filiatreau; and a brother, Tommy Filiatreau.
He is survived by his five children, Jodie (Fran) Filiatreau, Mike (Helen) Filiatreau, Mark (Melissa) Filiatreau, Chuck (Angel) Filiatreau, and Marie Filiatreau; 12 grandchildren, Joseph, Kristin, Grace, Meg, Garrett, Elliott, Katie, David Charles, Rebecca, and Jonathan Filiatreau, Kirsten Johnson and Allison Snellen; four great-grandchildren, Clay Hall, Thomas Filiatreau, Sam Filiatreau and Raelyn Snellen; 11 siblings, Carolyn Crepps, Joyce Edelen, Elizabeth Mayer, Sam Filiatreau, Sue Smith, Charlie Filiatreau, Alice Filiatreau, Ann Riley, N.A. Filiatreau, Jeanette Stephens and Jack Filiatreau; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Sadie.
His visitation and graveside service at St. Joseph Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may go to Masses.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 10, 2020