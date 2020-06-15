George Richard "Dick" Cambron 67, died peacefully at his home in Hospice care Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born Jan. 1, 1953, in Nelson County to Juicey and Betty Cambron, he was the third of nine children.
Dick loved people, horses, dogs, trees, campfires, travel and adventure.
He was an advocate both professionally and personally for individuals with disabilities. He coordinated disability services for Head Start, recruited individuals for the AFL-CIO and provided services as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for nearly 30 years. He was among the first to perform accessibility surveys for the University of Kentucky and Government buildings in Frankfort and served as a consultant for one of the first accessible trails at Mammoth Cave. Speaking to nursing, PT and OT about independent living skills gave him pleasure and hope.
Personally, he was instrumental in the development of the Center for Accessible Living in Louisville and Independence Place in Lexington. After graduating from college he spent several months traveling alone cross-country camping in a modified Plymouth Duster. Among the first to ski in the Breckinridge CO Adaptive Recreational Program he loved the thrill of whizzing down the mountain.
Special thanks to the Outlaws and others who made adventures possible, Clinton Matney, whose ingenuity kept Dick on wheels; his brother, Tom, and others who made living at home possible for the last year and a half; Care Tenders especially Kathy, Blue Grass Care Navigators Pink Team, the music therapists, and Jin Shin Jytsu, therapists at UK Chandler, Dr. Jeff Foxx, and the staff at Cardinal Hill especially Dr. Susan McDowell and Alicia Watts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jodie and Tony.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Arcisz, siblings, Barbara Cambron (Vee Bobblitt), Tom (Debbie), Lennie, Mary Lou (Karen Compton), Mary Ellen and Betsy; in-laws, Millie Cambron (Joe Paul Brady, Terri Cambron and Roger and Pat Arcisz; many nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins and innumerable friends.
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508, arborday.org or Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110 bernheim.org.
A private family service following Covid guidelines was held at their convenience. The family looks forward to a gathering of friends when permitted.
"Don't let nothing get you plumb down." Woody Guthrie
Born Jan. 1, 1953, in Nelson County to Juicey and Betty Cambron, he was the third of nine children.
Dick loved people, horses, dogs, trees, campfires, travel and adventure.
He was an advocate both professionally and personally for individuals with disabilities. He coordinated disability services for Head Start, recruited individuals for the AFL-CIO and provided services as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for nearly 30 years. He was among the first to perform accessibility surveys for the University of Kentucky and Government buildings in Frankfort and served as a consultant for one of the first accessible trails at Mammoth Cave. Speaking to nursing, PT and OT about independent living skills gave him pleasure and hope.
Personally, he was instrumental in the development of the Center for Accessible Living in Louisville and Independence Place in Lexington. After graduating from college he spent several months traveling alone cross-country camping in a modified Plymouth Duster. Among the first to ski in the Breckinridge CO Adaptive Recreational Program he loved the thrill of whizzing down the mountain.
Special thanks to the Outlaws and others who made adventures possible, Clinton Matney, whose ingenuity kept Dick on wheels; his brother, Tom, and others who made living at home possible for the last year and a half; Care Tenders especially Kathy, Blue Grass Care Navigators Pink Team, the music therapists, and Jin Shin Jytsu, therapists at UK Chandler, Dr. Jeff Foxx, and the staff at Cardinal Hill especially Dr. Susan McDowell and Alicia Watts.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jodie and Tony.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Arcisz, siblings, Barbara Cambron (Vee Bobblitt), Tom (Debbie), Lennie, Mary Lou (Karen Compton), Mary Ellen and Betsy; in-laws, Millie Cambron (Joe Paul Brady, Terri Cambron and Roger and Pat Arcisz; many nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins and innumerable friends.
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508, arborday.org or Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110 bernheim.org.
A private family service following Covid guidelines was held at their convenience. The family looks forward to a gathering of friends when permitted.
"Don't let nothing get you plumb down." Woody Guthrie
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.