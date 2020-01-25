Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Ann Briney. View Sign Service Information Barlow Funeral Home 2675 E. John Rowan Blvd. Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-2844 Send Flowers Obituary

Georgia Ann Briney, 75, of Bardstown went to her home in Heaven on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 22, 1944.

She was a retired service provider of the community working as an EMS responder. Her last career position was running the Meals on Wheels Program and senior centers in seven counties. Prior to serving the community she was a devoted, loving wife and homemaker of a farmer and loving husband in the Woodlawn community.

Georgia was a Christian who loved her three sons, seven grandchildren and dog, Lillie. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, farming and the outdoors. To the end, she cherished the sunshine, the beach, and the smiles and laughter shared with her family. Her entire life, she was a caring, compassionate pillar of the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl H. Briney; her father and mother, George and Eleanor Montgomery; brothers and sisters, Zanie Beasley, R.K. Montgomery and Glen Montgomery.

Her love and memories are survived by her sons, Kevin Briney with wife, Gina, of Fort Mitchell, Chris Briney with wife, Courtney, of Bardstown, Ken Briney, with wife Rachel, of Bloomfield, grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Emma, Patricia, Carly, Jack and Paul; and loving sister, Norma Jean Blair, of Louisville.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Lynch will officiate.

Visitation will be noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Bardstown/Nelson County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels programs.

Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

is in charge of arrangements.

Georgia Ann Briney, 75, of Bardstown went to her home in Heaven on Wednesday Jan. 22, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 22, 1944.She was a retired service provider of the community working as an EMS responder. Her last career position was running the Meals on Wheels Program and senior centers in seven counties. Prior to serving the community she was a devoted, loving wife and homemaker of a farmer and loving husband in the Woodlawn community.Georgia was a Christian who loved her three sons, seven grandchildren and dog, Lillie. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, farming and the outdoors. To the end, she cherished the sunshine, the beach, and the smiles and laughter shared with her family. Her entire life, she was a caring, compassionate pillar of the community.She was preceded in death by her husband Earl H. Briney; her father and mother, George and Eleanor Montgomery; brothers and sisters, Zanie Beasley, R.K. Montgomery and Glen Montgomery.Her love and memories are survived by her sons, Kevin Briney with wife, Gina, of Fort Mitchell, Chris Briney with wife, Courtney, of Bardstown, Ken Briney, with wife Rachel, of Bloomfield, grandchildren, Alex, Abby, Emma, Patricia, Carly, Jack and Paul; and loving sister, Norma Jean Blair, of Louisville.The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Cemetery. Bro. Rodney Lynch will officiate.Visitation will be noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Barlow Funeral Home.Memorial contributions are requested to be made to Bardstown/Nelson County Senior Center and Meals on Wheels programs.Rest in peace dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close