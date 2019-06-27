Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald A. "Jerry" Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald A. "Jerry" Moore, 64, of Brandenburg, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Norton Hospital Downtown in Louisville. Jerry was born April 23, 1955, the son of Thomas Romeo and Alice Elizabeth "Betty" Sims Moore, who both preceded him in death. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid sports fan, but truly loved the Kentucky Wildcats, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Henderson Moore; three children, Ashley D. (Kevin) Gumm, of Irvington, Cody T. (Heidi) Moore, of Vine Grove, Jesse A. (Leah) Moore, of Brandenburg; five grandchildren, Bradley, Landon, Parker, Braxton and Finley; two brothers, Joseph "Joe" (Anita) Moore, of Louisville, James T. "Jimmy" (Debbie) Moore, of New Hope; a sister, Mary-Lee (David) Bray, of New Hope; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church with the Rev. Kevin Bryan officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and from 8 to 9:40 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the funeral home to aid the family with expenses.

Hager Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

