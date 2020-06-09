Gerald Dean Green
Gerald Dean Green, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
He was a native of Nelson County, a retired employee of General Electric, a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran, a member Salt River Masonic Lodge #180, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 552, and First Christian Church of Mount Washington.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Burgin Green; and a brother, Lloyd Green.
Gerald is survived by four sisters, Helen Shelburne, Pauline Nalley, Oneida Moore and Virginia Magruder; a brother, Norman Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts are suggested to his church.
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
