Gerald Dean Green, 83, of Mount Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

He was a native of Nelson County, a retired employee of General Electric, a Kentucky Army National Guard veteran, a member Salt River Masonic Lodge #180, Order of Eastern Star Chapter 552, and First Christian Church of Mount Washington.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Burgin Green; and a brother, Lloyd Green.

Gerald is survived by four sisters, Helen Shelburne, Pauline Nalley, Oneida Moore and Virginia Magruder; a brother, Norman Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts are suggested to his church.

McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



