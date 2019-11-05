Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry Bruce England. View Sign Service Information Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown , KY 40004 (502)-348-8858 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerry Bruce England, 74, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Jewish Hospital of Louisville. He was born on Feb. 9, 1945, in Mayfield and grew up in the Dublin community of Graves County. A 1962 graduate of Wingo High School, he held bachelor and master degrees from Murray State University, a Rank 1 in Teaching from Western Kentucky University with additional course work at the University of Louisville.

He retired from the Nelson County Board of Education, having taught English or Journalism for 27 years at Old Kentucky Home School and Nelson County High School. After leaving teaching, he worked for the NBCBOE part time in public relations and technology. He was employed part or full-time with the school system for a total of 51 years. He was also the publicist for "The Stephen Foster Story" of Bardstown for 17 seasons. He enjoyed reading, musical theater and genealogy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Mary Louise Thomas England; and special friends, Ed Carty, Suzi Cederholm Schuhmann and Ann Henry Shetler.

Bruce is survived by "adopted sons," Charles Montgomery, of Bardstown, David Sharpe, of Louisville, and special friends, Mary Spalding, of Bardstown, Mary and David Moore, of Cox's Creek, Pat Berry, of Boston, Mike Zoeller, of Culvertown, cousins in Michigan and Western Kentucky; and special acquaintance, Bill Medley, of Louisville. Mr. England selected direct cremation with no ceremony.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Nelson County, 2391 New Haven Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

