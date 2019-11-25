Gladys Marie Crady Florence, 96, of Boston, went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 at her residence in Boston.
She was born Feb. 8, 1923, in Nelsonville, to the late Clarence and Sallie Vititow Crady and she was a member Rolling Fork Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Barker Washer "B.W." Florence; one son, Jimmy "Jim" Florence; four brothers; and five sisters.
She is survived by one son, Ron (Leigh Anne) Florence, of Danville, two daughters, Sharon (Max) Edlin and Patty (Wayne) Barnes, both of Lyons Station; one daughter-in-law, Pat Florence; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Rolling Fork Christian Church in Lyon Station with the Rev. Tim Underhill officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in New Haven.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, and will continue on Wednesday morning after 9 a.m. at the church until the time of service at 11 a.m.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 26, 2019