Glenn Harvey, 49, of Lebanon Junction passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.Survivors include his wife, AnneMarie; two sons, Nicholas and Hunter Harvey; and his parents, Richard and Caroline Harvey.Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 9, 3-6 p.m. with service to follow at the Harvey's Hollar.Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.