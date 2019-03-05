Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria J. Blevens. View Sign

Gloria J. Blevens, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was retired from the Federal Government and is a member of Gospel of Truth Church in Shively.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Shanks; and sisters, Linda Eads and Betty Fresh.

She is survived by her husband, the Rev. George Allen Blevens; children, Theresa Gail Nugent (James), Melissa Lee Bacon (Terry), Cynthia Lynn McMurphy (Donald), George Allen Blevens Jr. (Robin), and Jeremy Wayne Blevens (Becky); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her mother, Edna Taylor; brother, Gary Shanks (Patti); and sisters, Helen McGlasson, Trina Taylor (Gary) and Cathy Shanks.

The funeral was Monday, March 4, at Owen Funeral Home in Louisville, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY 40216.

Owen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Gloria J. Blevens, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was retired from the Federal Government and is a member of Gospel of Truth Church in Shively.She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Shanks; and sisters, Linda Eads and Betty Fresh.She is survived by her husband, the Rev. George Allen Blevens; children, Theresa Gail Nugent (James), Melissa Lee Bacon (Terry), Cynthia Lynn McMurphy (Donald), George Allen Blevens Jr. (Robin), and Jeremy Wayne Blevens (Becky); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her mother, Edna Taylor; brother, Gary Shanks (Patti); and sisters, Helen McGlasson, Trina Taylor (Gary) and Cathy Shanks.The funeral was Monday, March 4, at Owen Funeral Home in Louisville, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY 40216.Owen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close