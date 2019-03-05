Gloria J. Blevens, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was retired from the Federal Government and is a member of Gospel of Truth Church in Shively.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Shanks; and sisters, Linda Eads and Betty Fresh.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. George Allen Blevens; children, Theresa Gail Nugent (James), Melissa Lee Bacon (Terry), Cynthia Lynn McMurphy (Donald), George Allen Blevens Jr. (Robin), and Jeremy Wayne Blevens (Becky); 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her mother, Edna Taylor; brother, Gary Shanks (Patti); and sisters, Helen McGlasson, Trina Taylor (Gary) and Cathy Shanks.
The funeral was Monday, March 4, at Owen Funeral Home in Louisville, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gospel of Truth Church, 4201 Dixie Highway, Shively, KY 40216.
Owen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 6, 2019