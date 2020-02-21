Grace Maria Saia, SCN, 91, formerly Sister Grace Ann Saia died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
The body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, followed by the wake in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020