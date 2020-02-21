Grace Maria Saia

Obituary
Send Flowers

Grace Maria Saia, SCN, 91, formerly Sister Grace Ann Saia died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
The body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, followed by the wake in St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.