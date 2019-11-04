Greg Moore, 47, of Danville, and formerly of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Danville. He was born June 27, 1972, in Louisville and worked for ADT Workshop. He was a graduate of Bardstown Special Education Class of 1993, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
He is survived by his parents, Vic and Pat Moore, of Springfield; a sister, Cindy (Chad) Greer, of Bardstown; two brothers, Tim (Lisa) Moore, of Willisburg, and Billy (Kelli) Moore, of Bardstown; five nieces, Kaylee Greer, Hannah Greer, Adalyn Greer, Bella Moore and Paige (Cory) Woods; two nephews, Braden Greer and Dustin (Danielle) Reid; one great-nephew, Haydon Reid; and one great-niece, Braelyn Walker.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. The Rev. Michael Martin will officiate.
Visitation will be 4 – 8 pm Monday, November 4 and 9 – 10:15 am Tuesday November 5 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held Monday evening.
Memorial contributions may go to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 5, 2019