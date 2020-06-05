Gregory Miles "Greg" Edelen, 64, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Norton Healthcare of Louisville. He was born on Nov. 26, 1955, in Bardstown. Greg was a plumber by trade and also worked at Hadorn's Bakery. He was of the Catholic faith, liked old cars, guns and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Edelen.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Hagan Edelen, of Bardstown; two brothers, Mark Edelen and Willie (Lisa) Edelen, both of Bardstown; a nephew, Logan Edelen; and a niece, Gray Edelen.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.