Gregory Miles "Greg" Edelen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Miles "Greg" Edelen, 64, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Norton Healthcare of Louisville. He was born on Nov. 26, 1955, in Bardstown. Greg was a plumber by trade and also worked at Hadorn's Bakery. He was of the Catholic faith, liked old cars, guns and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Edelen.
He is survived by his mother, Grace Hagan Edelen, of Bardstown; two brothers, Mark Edelen and Willie (Lisa) Edelen, both of Bardstown; a nephew, Logan Edelen; and a niece, Gray Edelen.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the funeral home.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral
11:00 AM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved