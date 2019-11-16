Grey Pash, 73, of Springfield, Va., formerly of Bardstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Va. He graduated from Bardstown High School in 1964 as valedictorian of his class, attended Davidson College in North Carolina and graduated in 1968, and continued his education at the University of Kentucky receiving his law degree, with honors, in 1971. While attending UK he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity and was editor of the Kentucky Law Journal, and remained a loyal UK Wildcat fan.
Grey worked in Washington, D.C. as an appellate litigator for the Federal Communications Commission for 48 years. While in the Washington area, Grey became an accomplished chef, music/theater lover and an avid collector of fine homemade contemporary crafts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford G. and Hazel W. Pash.
He is survived by his uncle, Bill (Carol) Walls; an aunt, LaJune Jones; and many adoring cousins.
His memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 1, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), with inurnment in Bardstown Cemetery.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Nov. 17, 2019