Grover C. "Bo" Miller III

Service Information
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY
40051
(502)-549-3629
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home
324 Center Street
New Haven, KY 40051
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Obituary
Grover C. "Bo" Miller, III, 65, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. Jr. and Benita Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Rose Ball Miller; one son, Anthony Miller; and two daughters, Bridget Miller and Megan Polson.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 19, 2019
