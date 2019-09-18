Grover C. "Bo" Miller, III, 65, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. Jr. and Benita Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Rose Ball Miller; one son, Anthony Miller; and two daughters, Bridget Miller and Megan Polson.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with cremation to follow. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home.
Joseph Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Sept. 19, 2019