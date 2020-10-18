1/1
Grover Cleveland "June Bug" Dones Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grover Cleveland "June Bug" Dones Jr., 94, of Icetown, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born March 5, 1926 in Nelson County to the late Grover Cleveland Sr. and Lela Douglas Dones.
He was owner and operator of Dones Excavating. He was an Army veteran and served in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elma "Dean" Vittitow Dones; a daughter, Carolyn Perkins; a grandson, Wesley Keith Dones Jr., a great-grandson, Hunter Jacob Dones, three brothers, Willard, Gerald and Kenneth Dones, two sister, Lois Lesley, and Jean Back.
He is survived by nine sons, Gary (Mary Gayle) Dones of Bardstown, Tony ( Jenny) Dones of Icetown, Nickie (Shirley) Dones of Culvertown, Jackie (Nora) Dones of Icetown, Terry (Joyce) Dones of Icetown, Robbie (Joan) Dones of Icetown, Gregory (Toyna) Dones of Icetown, Jerome (Debbie) Dones of Culvertown, Wesley (Connie) Dones of Icetown, 3 daughters, Diane (Norman) Gardner of Icetown, Tammy Dones of Icetown, and Angie (Mike) Williams of Cox's Creek, 26 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, two brothers, Larry (Nancy) Dones, and Steve (Janet) Dones, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial to follow in Lake View Dones Family Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday October 19, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating and will continue Tuesday after 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William R. Rust Funeral Home
167 North Main Street
New Haven, KY 40051
(502) 549-3308
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved