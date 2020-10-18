Grover Cleveland "June Bug" Dones Jr., 94, of Icetown, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born March 5, 1926 in Nelson County to the late Grover Cleveland Sr. and Lela Douglas Dones.
He was owner and operator of Dones Excavating. He was an Army veteran and served in World War II.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elma "Dean" Vittitow Dones; a daughter, Carolyn Perkins; a grandson, Wesley Keith Dones Jr., a great-grandson, Hunter Jacob Dones, three brothers, Willard, Gerald and Kenneth Dones, two sister, Lois Lesley, and Jean Back.
He is survived by nine sons, Gary (Mary Gayle) Dones of Bardstown, Tony ( Jenny) Dones of Icetown, Nickie (Shirley) Dones of Culvertown, Jackie (Nora) Dones of Icetown, Terry (Joyce) Dones of Icetown, Robbie (Joan) Dones of Icetown, Gregory (Toyna) Dones of Icetown, Jerome (Debbie) Dones of Culvertown, Wesley (Connie) Dones of Icetown, 3 daughters, Diane (Norman) Gardner of Icetown, Tammy Dones of Icetown, and Angie (Mike) Williams of Cox's Creek, 26 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, two brothers, Larry (Nancy) Dones, and Steve (Janet) Dones, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with burial to follow in Lake View Dones Family Cemetery, with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday October 19, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., with a prayer service at 5 p.m. with Father Matthew Hardesty officiating and will continue Tuesday after 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.William Rust Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.