Guawana Sue Woolum Pile, 67, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 9, 1953, in Bell County, and was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Sue Pile; her parents, Albert and Dean Woolum; two brothers, Larry and Willie Woolum; and a son-in-law, Joe Eggemeier.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bobby Pile; a daughter, Jennifer Eggemeier, both of Bardstown; a brother, James Woolum, of Bell County; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be noon Monday, Aug. 17, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Poplar Flat Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Pile will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go toward her services. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.