Hank Duncan, 68, of Cox's Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Nelson County, retired from American Greetings and Demaree & Hubbard Realtors, and previously ran a boys home for the Kentucky Baptist Association. He was a Kentucky Colonel, of the Church of God faith, loved fishing, boating, working in his yard and garden. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle. Hank never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel "Junior" Duncan Jr., and Anna Lorine Hutchins Duncan; sister, Linda Duncan Carrier; three brother-in-laws; and one sister-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Carol Janes Duncan, of Cox's Creek; three sisters, Cathy Smith, of Cox's Creek, Norma Jean Spalding, of Bardstown, and June "Sissy" (Joe Gary) Ballard, of Cox's Creek; several nieces and nephews; and several foster sons.
His public visitation will be 3 – 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Barlow Funeral Home. His funeral and graveside service at Bardstown Cemetery will be private. Brother Bill Adams will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Gideon International.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.