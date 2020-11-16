1/1
Hank Duncan
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hank Duncan, 68, of Cox's Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Nelson County, retired from American Greetings and Demaree & Hubbard Realtors, and previously ran a boys home for the Kentucky Baptist Association. He was a Kentucky Colonel, of the Church of God faith, loved fishing, boating, working in his yard and garden. He was a loving husband, brother and uncle. Hank never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nathaniel "Junior" Duncan Jr., and Anna Lorine Hutchins Duncan; sister, Linda Duncan Carrier; three brother-in-laws; and one sister-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betty Carol Janes Duncan, of Cox's Creek; three sisters, Cathy Smith, of Cox's Creek, Norma Jean Spalding, of Bardstown, and June "Sissy" (Joe Gary) Ballard, of Cox's Creek; several nieces and nephews; and several foster sons.
His public visitation will be 3 – 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Barlow Funeral Home. His funeral and graveside service at Bardstown Cemetery will be private. Brother Bill Adams will officiate.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gideon International.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Barlow Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved