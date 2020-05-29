Harold Akins, 91, formerly of Bardstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in West Chester, Ohio. He was born on Dec. 27, 1928, in Anderson County. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Bardstown United Methodist Church, a volunteer assistant fire chief for the Bardstown Fire Department, a 50-plus year member and past Master of Duvall Masonic Lodge #6 in Bardstown, and a member of the Old Kentucky Home Order of the Eastern Star # 436.
Harold enjoyed fishing, camping, reading a good Western, tinkering in his workshop, listening to Christmas music year-round, and was an avid UK basketball fan. He served others though volunteering through the Bardstown UMC food pantry, ringing the Salvation Army bell and serving on mission teams. He served on work mission trip teams to Haiti, Jamaica and several around the United States. He enjoyed filling the WHAS boot while a fireman and in later years, made sure to drop change in every Crusade boot in town. Harold's Christian faith was important to him. He strived to live by the words of Matthew 25:40, "Whatever you do for the least of my brothers and sisters, so you do to me". He believed in an open-door policy where all were welcome and there was always enough to share. He deeply loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Angela Marie Monroe; his parents, Johnny Julian and Ruby Stucker Akins; and a sister, Irene Akins Dale.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ruby Gay Akins, formerly of Bardstown; two daughters, Jacqueline Keith (Carl), of West Chester, Ohio, and Harriett Akins-Banman (Mike), of Sellersburg, Ind.; two grandchildren, Rebecca Monroe Peel and Madison Akins-Banman; two great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Harold during his final days by Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202 and Hospice of Southwest Ohio Foundation, 7625 Camargo Road, Cincinnati, OH 45243.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from May 29 to May 30, 2020.