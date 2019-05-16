Harold Miracle, 70, of Boston passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Ewing, Va., to the late Hubert and Mary Miracle. He was a loving husband, father, papaw and brother. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a finance manager with General Electric with 40-plus years of service. He was an avid trap shooter and a member of the National Hot Rods Association. His passion and love was restoring old cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Carol Greenwell Miracle, of Boston; a daughter, Susan (Bryan Phillips) Miracle, of Louisville; two grandchildren, who loved their papaw very much, Gabriel and Sarina Phillips; a special brother- and sister-in-law, Billy and Kay Greenwell, of New Haven; three brothers, H.D. Miracle, of Eastern Kentucky, Homer (Pauline) Miracle, of New Haven, and Robert Miracle, of Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by his companion, his dog, Sophie.
A special thanks to his G.E. family and friends and special care given to him and his family in his time of need.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, with Father Scott Wimsett officiating.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the chapel of the funeral home and will continue after 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, until the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Nelson County.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 17, 2019