Harold Willard Brown, 82, of Bloomfield, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. He was born on Oct. 4, 1937, in Washington County to the late Elmore and Frances Coulter Brown. He was a long time farmer and loved farming and his family. Willard was a loyal employee for Jack Shields, John Robert and Eleanor Shields and Ann, Mickey and Alli O'Bryan.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Brown; a son, Eric Brown; and a brother Purdom Brown.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicky (Dennis) Grubbs, of Bardstown; two sons, Stuart Brown (Sandra Fields) of Bardstown, and Timmy (Rhonda) Brown, of Bloomfield; one brother, Gene (Lavonne) Brown, of Bardstown; and a daughter- in-law, Sherry Brown, of Mount Washington; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
The family followed his wishes for cremation and there will be no public visitation or services.
Houghlin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2020