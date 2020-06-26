Harriet Louise Hughes, 82, of Louisville, returned to the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. She was the former Harriet Johnson, a native of Mount Washington, a retired housekeeper, and a member of Spirit of Peace Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hughes; a son, Donnie Hughes; grandchildren, Karissa Newby and Jamale Hughes, and her parents, Robert and Georgia Johnson.

Harriet is survived by four daughters, Barbara Hughes, Judy Hughes, Cherry Ann Newby, and Wanda Rhodes (Ricky); two sons, Bobby (Vicki) and Johnny Hughes; one sister, Dorothy Abernathy; three brothers, Robert Johnson, Ricky Hughes (Patty), and Ouckie Hughes; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday.

