Harriet Louise (Johnson) Hughes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet Louise Hughes, 82, of Louisville, returned to the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home. She was the former Harriet Johnson, a native of Mount Washington, a retired housekeeper, and a member of Spirit of Peace Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hughes; a son, Donnie Hughes; grandchildren, Karissa Newby and Jamale Hughes, and her parents, Robert and Georgia Johnson.
Harriet is survived by four daughters, Barbara Hughes, Judy Hughes, Cherry Ann Newby, and Wanda Rhodes (Ricky); two sons, Bobby (Vicki) and Johnny Hughes; one sister, Dorothy Abernathy; three brothers, Robert Johnson, Ricky Hughes (Patty), and Ouckie Hughes; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 3, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved