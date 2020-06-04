Harry Slater "Slick" Vittitow Sr., 91, of New Haven, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Flaget Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born May 7, 1929, in New Haven to the late Orville Leake and Catherine Frances Slater Vittitow. He was retired from First National Towers in maintenance, he was a veteran of the Air Force, he was a loving father, grandfather, and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Aline Marie Mattingly Vittitow; one daughter, Marsha Jane Vittitow; three brothers, Charles "Charlie" W. Vittitow, Orville Vittitow and Joseph Vittitow; and three sisters, Julia Atchison, Rosanne Bowling and Dorothy Toney.
He is survived by two sons, Harry S. (Kathy) Vittitow Jr., of Bardstown, and Keith (Charlotte) Vittitow, of New Haven; one daughter, Annette (Joe) Miles, of New Haven; seven grandchildren, Audrey (Zach) Klecka, of Chesapeake, Va., Trey (Stacie) Vittitow, of Bardstown, Russell (Casey) Miles, of Bowling Green, Robbie (Brittany) Vittitow, of Louisville, Brad (Jill) Miles, of Bardstown, Heather (Justin) Greenwell, of Bardstown, and Natalie (Matt) Spalding, of Versailles; one sister, Mary Wilma "Bill' (Bob) Parman, of Cottonwood, Ariz., 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial was 2 p.m. Wednesday June 3, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven, with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial was in St. Catherine Catholic Church Cemetery.
In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to St. Catherine Catholic Church or to the church cemetery.
William Rust Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.