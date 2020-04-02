Harry U. Sherrard Jr. (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry U. Sherrard Jr..
Service Information
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-2844
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harry U. Sherrard Jr., 83, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 11, 1936, a graduate of St. Joe Prep and University of Kentucky, an accountant, and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mildred Sherrard; and brother, Robert Sherrard.
He is survived by his son, Mark Sherrard of Paducah.
Cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.