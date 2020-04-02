Harry U. Sherrard Jr., 83, of Bardstown, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 11, 1936, a graduate of St. Joe Prep and University of Kentucky, an accountant, and of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mildred Sherrard; and brother, Robert Sherrard.
He is survived by his son, Mark Sherrard of Paducah.
Cremation was chosen with a private graveside service at a later date.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 3, 2020