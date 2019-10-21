Hattie Hardin Marshall, 83, of Boston, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Elizabethtown with family by her side.
She was born Oct. 10, 1936, in Jackson County to the late Enos and Laura Davison Hardin.
She was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ardith Marshall Sr.; and two sons, Ardith Marshall Jr. and John H. Marshall.
She is survived by three sons, Ossie Alan, Chris Marshall, and Travis Marshall; three daughters, Brenda L. (Danny) Goodpaster, Lorene (Allen) Bauer and Laura Luckett (Tony); one sister, Martha Hardin; one stepson, Joe Gray; and one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Marshall; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at William R. Rust Funeral Home, New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St., with burial in Marshall Cemetery in New Haven. Brother Bruce Nichols will officiate.
Visitation will be held at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel Tuesday, Oct, 22, from 11 to 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
William Rust Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Oct. 22, 2019