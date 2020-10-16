Hazel Ann Coulter Peach, 73, of Lawrenceburg, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Thomas and Emma Josephine Coulter.

She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Collins, of Frankfort; a son, James William Drury, of Lawrenceburg; stepsons, Todd Drury and Bobby Peach, both of Lawrenceburg, Craig Drury, of Lebanon, and Billy Peach, of Burgin; stepdaughters, Georgie Randolph, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Gelonda Wayman, of High Point, N. C.

The funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Bro. Roy Temple Jr. and Bro. Casey Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be James Drury, Roy Collins III, Manuel Harvey, Todd Drury, Craig Drury and Brandon Drury.

Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



