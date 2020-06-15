Hazel Marie Hibbs, 84, of Cox's Creek, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Landmark of Bardstown. She was born January 24, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hibbs; and four brothers, James, Kyle, Harley and Gary Booher.
She is survived by her three children, Debbie (Timmy) Hibbs Mudd and Donnie Hibbs, both of Bardstown, and Trudy (Ross) Dennis, of Cox's Creek; five grandchildren, Michael Mudd, Rosanne Mudd Miles, Gayle Mattingly, April Hibbs and Scott Hibbs; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Cox's Creek Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Rodney Lynch will officiate.
Visitation will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may go toward her services.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.