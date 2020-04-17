Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Hudson) Brady. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Hudson Brady, 80, of Louisville, formerly of Springfield, passed away at Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Jan. 26, 1940, to the late Charles Edward and Nora Cathryn Milburn Hudson.

She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired insurance agent for Allstate Insurance Company.

Preceding her in death were two sons, Jimmy Hahn and David Hahn; a granddaughter, Stephanie Jo Osborne; husbands, Billy Joe Kidwell and James C. Hahn; a sister, Jessie Florence Husdon and a brother, Jimmy Dewayne Hudson.

Survivors include a son, Billy Dewayne Kidwell (Gwen), of Bardstown; a daughter, Barbara Jo Kidwell, of Louisville; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Hahn, of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Meredith Reynolds (Chris) and Michael Kidwell (Alex), of Bardstown, Mary Jane Trigg (Tyrone), of Lebanon, Cliff Hahn, Kathryn Celeste Shepard (Peter), of Louisville; nine great grandchildren, Hayden, Caroline, Brandt and Grayson Reynolds, Averie and Isaac Trigg, Elise and Camille Kidwell and Autumn Hill; four sisters, Dorothy Derringer, Carolyn Bishop (Tex) and Rita Yaste, of Springfield, and Nancy Montgomery (Ronnie), of Shepherdsville; and three brothers, Edward Hudson (Shirley), of Harrodsburg, David Hudson and Bobby Hudson, of Springfield.

A private graveside service for the family was 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, on Cemetery Hill with the Rev. Troy Shelton, officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



