1/
Helen Dock
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dock, 89, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bardstown. She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Geneva, Ind., and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Dock; and two granddaughters, Carla Lynn Hardesty and Marie Bates.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hardesty, of Bardstown; a son, Mark (Carolyn) Dock, of Wilmore; three grandchildren, Amy Ann Bowman, Jenny Lynn McIlrath and Rebecca Leigh Hardesty; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Dailey of Berne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, Ohio.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved