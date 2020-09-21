Helen Dock, 89, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Bardstown. She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Geneva, Ind., and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Dock; and two granddaughters, Carla Lynn Hardesty and Marie Bates.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Hardesty, of Bardstown; a son, Mark (Carolyn) Dock, of Wilmore; three grandchildren, Amy Ann Bowman, Jenny Lynn McIlrath and Rebecca Leigh Hardesty; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Dailey of Berne, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her graveside service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Swamp College Cemetery in Celina, Ohio. Barlow Funeral Home
is in charge of arrangements.