Helen Glidden, SCN, 95, (formerly Sister Mary Thomasine) died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Nazareth Home in Louisville.
A visitation and Prayer Service will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
The body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, followed by the wake at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nazareth, at 6:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Vincent de Paul Church at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Jan. 11, 2020