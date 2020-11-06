1/
Helen J. Mullins
Helen J. Mullins, 94, of Lebanon Junction, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Ruth Whitman McNeely.
Survivors include her husband, William "Paul" Mullins; a son, Randall G. Dingess; a stepson, Leon Mullins; and a stepdaughter, Paula Gardner.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Bro. Josh Looten and Bro. Ron Lasley officiating.
A private burial will be at Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the funeral home.
Trowbridge Funeral Home Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
