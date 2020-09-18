1/1
Helen Lee Gulley
1952 - 2020
Helen Lee Gulley, 68, of Bardstown, formerly of Louisville, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her residence in Bardstown. She was born on Aug. 24, 1952, in Louisville to the late Albert Louis Sr. and Helen Theresa Sappington Theiler. Helen was retired from Cintas (the former Rental Uniforms) Company as the only female route driver, an avid University of Louisville fan and was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gulley.
She is survived by her sisters, Peggy (David) Wheatley, of Bardstown, Carol Thompson, of Louisville; a brother, Albert "Butch" Theiler Jr., of Louisville; two nieces, Marda Weakley and Melissa Wise; a nephew, Phillip Wheatley; a great- niece, Paige Wheatley; and great-nephews, Lincoln Wheatley, Adam Weakley, Nicholas Weakley, Brady Wise and Dillon Wise.
The family followed her wishes for a non-ceremonial cremation. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Kentucky Standard from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-8858
