Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Sorgho.

Sister Helen Leo taught at St. Catherine, New Haven, 1959-63.

Survivors include the members of her religious community; five siblings, Beverly Ebelhar, of Owensboro, Helen Reinstedler, of Louisville, Barbara Powers (George), of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle (Walt), of Windsor, Conn., and Doug Ebelhar (J.J.), of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and a sister-in-law, Sydney Riney Ebelhar, of Owensboro.

Donations in memory of Sister Helen Leo may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.

The funeral was Friday, Nov. 13.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, was in charge of arrangements.





