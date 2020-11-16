1/
Sis Helen Leo Ebelhar
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Sister Helen Leo Ebelhar, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Mount St. Joseph, in her 68th year of religious life. She was a native of Sorgho.
Sister Helen Leo taught at St. Catherine, New Haven, 1959-63.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; five siblings, Beverly Ebelhar, of Owensboro, Helen Reinstedler, of Louisville, Barbara Powers (George), of Bowling Green, Patricia Mearkle (Walt), of Windsor, Conn., and Doug Ebelhar (J.J.), of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and a sister-in-law, Sydney Riney Ebelhar, of Owensboro.
Donations in memory of Sister Helen Leo may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356. 
The funeral was Friday, Nov. 13.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, was in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Wake
NOV
13
Funeral
10:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
November 15, 2020
May she rest in peace. She earned it.
Ismael Nazario
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Doug, Beverly and family. I am so sorry sorry for your loss of Sr. Helen Leo. The entire Ebelhar family will be in my prayers.
John Kaelin
Family Friend
November 12, 2020
Pat, Beverly and family, you have our deepest sympathy. We are having a Mass offered for Sr. Helen Leo. Our Love and Prayers,
Beverly & Paul Smith
Friend
November 12, 2020
Doug, Beverly and family, I am so sorry for your loss of your sister. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joyce Bittel Yeiser
Friend
