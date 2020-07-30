1/1
Helen Louise Muncy
1936 - 2020
Helen Louise Muncy, 84, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born March 20, 1936, in Nelson County to the late John Herbert and Alta Lee Vittitow Young. She was a retired employee of Barton 1792 Distillery, was a former EMT, and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Bill Francis Muncy; a sister, Lois Rogers; two brothers, Raymond Young and Kenny Young; and a great-grandson, William H. Ellis IV.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Hall, of Bardstown; two sons, Tony (Diane) Muncy, of Georgetown, Randy Muncy, of Bardstown; three sisters, Sue (Irvin) Rogers, Sherry (Danny) Taylor, and Linda (Bernie) Spalding, all of Bardstown, her brother, Henry Young, of Springfield; two grandchildren, John Matthew Hall and Amber Martin; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road. Bro. Danny Haynes will officiate. Interment will be in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturday after 8:30 am.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
