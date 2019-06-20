Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society Of Kentucky 4059 Shelbyville Rd Louisville , KY 40207 (502)-897-5898 Graveside service Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Pauline (Hinch) Donan, 99, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Helen was born in Burke, Tenn., but raised in Cowan, Tenn. After high school, she taught at a one-room school in Anderson, Tenn. She attended Cumberland College in Lebanon, Tenn., where she met her future husband, William Page Donan. She married Bill on Oct. 19, 1940 in Cowan, Tenn. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Greenville, Ky.

After Bill returned from World War II, they began their family with the birth of their son, Thomas Arthur.

Helen and Bill were dedicated members of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville; Helen served as historian for the church for over 50 years. She enjoyed participating in Greenville's civic activities, especially the Women's Club. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and transported her son and many other players to their youth baseball games. She enjoyed reading, corresponding, playing golf and bridge, arranging flowers, and attending plays. She took art lessons and painted.

Helen passionately loved history and genealogy, serving as a repository for knowledge of generations of families. She enjoyed traveling to different locations to research genealogy, whether it was for kin or not. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Filson Club, Kentucky Historical Society, and was a dedicated supporter of KET. She enjoyed touring with her husband, visiting every continent except South America and Antarctica.

She reluctantly left Greenville in 2008 to live at The Forum at Brookside, where she made friends and played a few hands of bridge.

Predeceasing her were her beloved husband of 52 years, William Page Donan, her parents, Virgil Hulen and Bettie Jane Davis Hinch; brother, James Morris Hinch; sisters, Ethel Bernice Hinch Grant and Marjorie Elizabeth Hinch Warmbrod; and nephews Kenneth Milton Grant and Gary Davis Warmbrod.

Her survivors include her son, Thomas (Janice) Donan of Bardstown, her granddaughters, Julie (Paul) Black of Lebanon, Ohio, and Lisa (Todd) Whitney of Louisville, Ky., and a great-grandson, Cole Alexander Whitney, along with many cherished relations, including her nieces, Karen Grant Bain and Betty Gayle Warmbrod.

A graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville on June 29.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, 158 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345; or the Harbin Memorial Public Library, 117 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345.

The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to the staff of The Forum and the staff of Helping Hands.

Helen Pauline (Hinch) Donan, 99, of Louisville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.Helen was born in Burke, Tenn., but raised in Cowan, Tenn. After high school, she taught at a one-room school in Anderson, Tenn. She attended Cumberland College in Lebanon, Tenn., where she met her future husband, William Page Donan. She married Bill on Oct. 19, 1940 in Cowan, Tenn. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Greenville, Ky.After Bill returned from World War II, they began their family with the birth of their son, Thomas Arthur.Helen and Bill were dedicated members of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville; Helen served as historian for the church for over 50 years. She enjoyed participating in Greenville's civic activities, especially the Women's Club. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and transported her son and many other players to their youth baseball games. She enjoyed reading, corresponding, playing golf and bridge, arranging flowers, and attending plays. She took art lessons and painted.Helen passionately loved history and genealogy, serving as a repository for knowledge of generations of families. She enjoyed traveling to different locations to research genealogy, whether it was for kin or not. She was a lifetime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Filson Club, Kentucky Historical Society, and was a dedicated supporter of KET. She enjoyed touring with her husband, visiting every continent except South America and Antarctica.She reluctantly left Greenville in 2008 to live at The Forum at Brookside, where she made friends and played a few hands of bridge.Predeceasing her were her beloved husband of 52 years, William Page Donan, her parents, Virgil Hulen and Bettie Jane Davis Hinch; brother, James Morris Hinch; sisters, Ethel Bernice Hinch Grant and Marjorie Elizabeth Hinch Warmbrod; and nephews Kenneth Milton Grant and Gary Davis Warmbrod.Her survivors include her son, Thomas (Janice) Donan of Bardstown, her granddaughters, Julie (Paul) Black of Lebanon, Ohio, and Lisa (Todd) Whitney of Louisville, Ky., and a great-grandson, Cole Alexander Whitney, along with many cherished relations, including her nieces, Karen Grant Bain and Betty Gayle Warmbrod.A graveside service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville on June 29.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, 158 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345; or the Harbin Memorial Public Library, 117 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345.The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude to the staff of The Forum and the staff of Helping Hands. Published in The Kentucky Standard on June 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close