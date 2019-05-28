Henrietta Nall Parrish

Obituary
Henrietta Nall Parrish, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.
She was a former cashier at the Davis Brothers Truck Stop in Lebanon Junction and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Albert Lee Nall and Lewis Parrish; her daughter, Dana Gibbs; and her granddaughter, Rachel Noe.
Survivors include her son, Barry Nall (Susie); a son-in-law, Bobby Gibbs and her grandson, Robbie Gibbs.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Kappel Funeral Home in Boston and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the church.
Kappel Funeral Home Boston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on May 29, 2019
