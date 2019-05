Henrietta Nall Parrish, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.She was a former cashier at the Davis Brothers Truck Stop in Lebanon Junction and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston.She was preceded in death by two husbands, Albert Lee Nall and Lewis Parrish; her daughter, Dana Gibbs; and her granddaughter, Rachel Noe.Survivors include her son, Barry Nall (Susie); a son-in-law, Bobby Gibbs and her grandson, Robbie Gibbs.The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston with burial to follow in the church cemetery.Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Kappel Funeral Home in Boston and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the church. Kappel Funeral Home Boston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.