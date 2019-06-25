Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for hershel Patrick Bradley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hershel Patrick Bradley, 74, of Sonora/Bardstown, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was a native of Dog Creek, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown. He retired from American Standard, owned and operated H.P. Bradley Trucking Company, and worked for Lear for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elsie Clemons Bradley; a daughter, Nanci Patricia Bradley; four brothers, James Willard Bradley, Reggie Bradley, Hilmon Bradley, and Raymond Bradley; and four sisters, Teresa Gilpin, Mary Lou Bradley, Clara Blackwood and Margaret Reed.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Leita Janet Hughes Bradley; a daughter, Vicki Michele Bradley-Steege (Terry), of Bardstown; a brother, Tony Bradley, of Shephensburg; two sisters, Odelean Hill, of Leitchfield, and Millie Ann Higdon, of Glendale; four grandchildren, Jami Patricia Leigh Lineske, Courtney Danielle Cissell, Cassie Russek and Bradley Steege; two great-grandchildren, Aralynn Autumn Lineske and Owen Mitchell Lineske; and special friend, Jackie Ramsey.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown with the Rev. Cynthia Miske officiating. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Louisville.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Brown Funeral Home and continues after 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the church.

A prayer vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the .

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

