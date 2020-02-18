Hilda Marie (Spalding) Gardner (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Service Information
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY
40004
(502)-348-8858
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
Bardstown, KY 40004
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
6785 Highway 52
Loretto, IL
Obituary
Hilda Marie Spalding Gardner, 73, of Bardstown, formerly of Holy Cross, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home surrounding by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1946, in Louisville. She was a former secretary of Nazareth Montessori School and St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Cross Churches. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved scrapbooking and family time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Gardner; her parents, William and Helen Fogle Spalding; one infant brother, Philip Spalding; and one brother-in-law, Gary Blanford.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Gardner (Cathy), of Holy Cross, and Glenn Gardner (Becky), of Greenbrier; one daughter, Gina Hall (Matthew), of Cox's Creek; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Rhodus, Lauren Gardner, Adam Gardner, Audrey Downs, Presley Mattingly, Garrett Hall and Sarah Hall; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Diane McCauley (Leon) and Marlene Newton (Mitchell), all of Bardstown, and Sharon Hagan (Freeman), of Holy Cross; three brothers, Harry Spalding (Huberta), of Mount Washington, Keith Spalding (Freida) and Steve Spalding (Wanda), all of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Janice Bray (Jerry), of Raywick, Paulette Blanford and Anita Gardner, both of Loretto; two brothers-in-law, Caroll Gardner (Ellen), of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Roger Gardner (Lisa), of St. Francis.
A Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are Robbie Mattingly, Brad Fogle, Adam Gardner, Garrett Hall, Danny Norris and Roger Gardner.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
