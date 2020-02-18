|
|
|
|
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
|
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
View Map
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home
|
1475 New Shepherdsville Road
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Hilda Marie Spalding Gardner, 73, of Bardstown, formerly of Holy Cross, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home surrounding by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1946, in Louisville. She was a former secretary of Nazareth Montessori School and St. Francis of Assisi and Holy Cross Churches. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She loved scrapbooking and family time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Gardner; her parents, William and Helen Fogle Spalding; one infant brother, Philip Spalding; and one brother-in-law, Gary Blanford.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Gardner (Cathy), of Holy Cross, and Glenn Gardner (Becky), of Greenbrier; one daughter, Gina Hall (Matthew), of Cox's Creek; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Rhodus, Lauren Gardner, Adam Gardner, Audrey Downs, Presley Mattingly, Garrett Hall and Sarah Hall; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Diane McCauley (Leon) and Marlene Newton (Mitchell), all of Bardstown, and Sharon Hagan (Freeman), of Holy Cross; three brothers, Harry Spalding (Huberta), of Mount Washington, Keith Spalding (Freida) and Steve Spalding (Wanda), all of Bardstown; three sisters-in-law, Janice Bray (Jerry), of Raywick, Paulette Blanford and Anita Gardner, both of Loretto; two brothers-in-law, Caroll Gardner (Ellen), of Jeffersonville, Ind., and Roger Gardner (Lisa), of St. Francis.
A Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52 in Loretto. The Rev. Jason Harris will officiate. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road in Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are Robbie Mattingly, Brad Fogle, Adam Gardner, Garrett Hall, Danny Norris and Roger Gardner.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|