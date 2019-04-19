Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Coen. View Sign

Irene M. Coen, 92, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a brief illness.

Irene was born in 1926 to Otto and Marie Sieges in Bieber, West Germany. She arrived in this country in 1948 and became a citizen. She was a proud military wife, the Welcome Wagon representative for Fort Knox and later worked and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital in which she took great pride and interest. After retirement she served as a volunteer at the hospital. She will be remembered for her kindness to all as well as her fierce independence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, CSM Lovell F. Coen.

She is survived by her son, Michael E. Coen, Sr. (Dorothy), of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lauren Coen (Nicole), Michael Coen Jr. and Brooke R. Coen; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., in Elizabethtown, with Pastor Pam Thorson officiating. Burial will follow in Post Cemetery on Fort Knox.

Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home, in Radcliff, and Wednesday after 10 a.m. at House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

She and her family wish to extend their thanks to Hardin Memorial Hospital and Signature Health Care, their nurses and staff for the care and compassion she received. Special thanks to all of those who visited and assisted with her care during her final days especially Susan Storemski, Karen Landis, Wayne Walls and particularly Helma Widner for many hours she spent with Irene.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to House of Prayer, Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

