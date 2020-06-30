Ivan "Gary" Waddell, 69, of Cox's Creek, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 3, 1951, in Bardstown to the late Ivan Burl "Smokey" and Ruby Bealmear Waddell. Gary was a retired lineman for Salt River Electric and a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
Gary is survived by his son, Greg (Victoria) Waddell, of Richmond' a daughter, Jamie Le (Dennis) Dillon, of Florida; and grandchildren, Cameron Glickman, Brady and Devin Dillon.
The family chose cremation with a service planned for the summer of 2021.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Gary is survived by his son, Greg (Victoria) Waddell, of Richmond' a daughter, Jamie Le (Dennis) Dillon, of Florida; and grandchildren, Cameron Glickman, Brady and Devin Dillon.
The family chose cremation with a service planned for the summer of 2021.
Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.