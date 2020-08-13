Jacob Tyler Walker, 27, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was a native of Elizabethtown and worked in packaging. He had a big heart and was a good friend to people.

He is survived by his father, Richard Dale Walker, of Clarkson; his mother, Cindy Kay Wheeler-Clan and stepfather, Lonnie Lynn Clan, of Bardstown; a daughter, Marissa Paige Thurman, of Bardstown; three brothers, Christopher Hawkins and Dakota Walker, both of Bardstown, and Jeremy Hutcherson, of Clarkson; a sister, Anitra Hutcherson, of Clarkson; stepbrothers, Christopher Clan, of Radcliff, and Travis Clan of Lexington; his grandmother, Karen Wheeler, of Elizabethtown; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is at noon Friday, Aug. 14, at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, and continues after 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store