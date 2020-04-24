Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Anthony Ball. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Anthony "Tony" Ball, 62, of San Jose, Calif., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence.

Tony was born and raised in New Haven. He graduated from Nelson County High School in 1975.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years, then began work as a hydraulic engineer for Lockheed Martin Corporporation (Aerospace). He worked there for just over 40 years.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise Walker Ball and Cyril Francis Ball, both of New Haven, and his brothers, David Leo Ball, of Jacksonville, N.C., and John Christopher (Otis) Ball I, of New Haven.

He is survived by his daughter, Elise Ball. of Vallejo, Calif.; a son and daughter-in-law Cy and Jordan Ball; and a granddaughter Josephine Ball, of Sacramento, Calif.

He is also survived by his brothers, Cy Ball (Laurie), of Denver, Larry Ball (Pam), of New Haven, Mark Ball (Nancy), of Knoxville, Tenn., Chuck Ball (Pam), of Boston; his sisters, Michelle Clark, of Lebanon; Linda Willett (Paul), of Jeffersontown; Marian Anne Kremer (Stuart), of Bardstown; Sarah Norton (Don), of Littleton, Colo.; Virginia Hudson (Tim), of Bloomington, Ind.; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and long-time co-workers and friends from around the world.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, his son and daughter will have a small ceremony and his body will be cremated. There will be a memorial service TBA in the future.

James Anthony "Tony" Ball, 62, of San Jose, Calif., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence.Tony was born and raised in New Haven. He graduated from Nelson County High School in 1975.Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years, then began work as a hydraulic engineer for Lockheed Martin Corporporation (Aerospace). He worked there for just over 40 years.Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise Walker Ball and Cyril Francis Ball, both of New Haven, and his brothers, David Leo Ball, of Jacksonville, N.C., and John Christopher (Otis) Ball I, of New Haven.He is survived by his daughter, Elise Ball. of Vallejo, Calif.; a son and daughter-in-law Cy and Jordan Ball; and a granddaughter Josephine Ball, of Sacramento, Calif.He is also survived by his brothers, Cy Ball (Laurie), of Denver, Larry Ball (Pam), of New Haven, Mark Ball (Nancy), of Knoxville, Tenn., Chuck Ball (Pam), of Boston; his sisters, Michelle Clark, of Lebanon; Linda Willett (Paul), of Jeffersontown; Marian Anne Kremer (Stuart), of Bardstown; Sarah Norton (Don), of Littleton, Colo.; Virginia Hudson (Tim), of Bloomington, Ind.; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and long-time co-workers and friends from around the world.Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, his son and daughter will have a small ceremony and his body will be cremated. There will be a memorial service TBA in the future. Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kentucky Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close