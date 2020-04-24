James Anthony "Tony" Ball, 62, of San Jose, Calif., passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence.
Tony was born and raised in New Haven. He graduated from Nelson County High School in 1975.
Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years, then began work as a hydraulic engineer for Lockheed Martin Corporporation (Aerospace). He worked there for just over 40 years.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Louise Walker Ball and Cyril Francis Ball, both of New Haven, and his brothers, David Leo Ball, of Jacksonville, N.C., and John Christopher (Otis) Ball I, of New Haven.
He is survived by his daughter, Elise Ball. of Vallejo, Calif.; a son and daughter-in-law Cy and Jordan Ball; and a granddaughter Josephine Ball, of Sacramento, Calif.
He is also survived by his brothers, Cy Ball (Laurie), of Denver, Larry Ball (Pam), of New Haven, Mark Ball (Nancy), of Knoxville, Tenn., Chuck Ball (Pam), of Boston; his sisters, Michelle Clark, of Lebanon; Linda Willett (Paul), of Jeffersontown; Marian Anne Kremer (Stuart), of Bardstown; Sarah Norton (Don), of Littleton, Colo.; Virginia Hudson (Tim), of Bloomington, Ind.; and a host of loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, and long-time co-workers and friends from around the world.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, his son and daughter will have a small ceremony and his body will be cremated. There will be a memorial service TBA in the future.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Apr. 25, 2020