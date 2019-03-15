James "Jim" Anthony Graham, 59, of Bardstown, native of Shepherdsville, passed away at his residence on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born March 13, 1960, and a member of The Peoples Church of Central Kentucky.
|
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Webb Graham, of Bardstown; three daughters, Jami Chesser and Jana (Arthur) Jones, both of Bardstown, and Tara (James) Yancey, of Taylorsville; 10 grandchildren; his father, Charles Graham, of Charlestown, Ind.; his mother, Gracie Graham, of Shepherdsville; siblings, Ruth Ann Rice, Leland (Vickie) Graham, Nannette (Tommy) Ashbaugh, Lori (Hank) Rawlings, Rob (Gayla) Graham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Barlow Funeral Home with a private burial in Hebron Cemetery. Pastor Josh Bunch will officiate.
Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may go to .
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Published in The Kentucky Standard on Mar. 16, 2019