James Beatrice "J.B." Hutchins, 87, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alfret and Mary Beatrice Settles Hutchins.
A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. with prayers at 5 p.m. and on Wednesday after 8:30 a.m. at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road.
Published in The Kentucky Standard on July 10, 2019