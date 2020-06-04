James F. Brammer, 52, of Culvertown, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 29, 1967, in Marion County.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Brammer; his stepfather, Ricky Lanham; twin brother, Michael Edward Brammer; and a sister, Dorothy Brammer.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lanham; three brothers, Johnny (Janice) Brammer, of New Hope, Kenny (Lisa Lewis) Brammer, of Loretto, and Joseph (Matilda) Brammer, of Boston; a sister, Lisa (Joseph) Coomes, of Bardstown; several nieces and nephews; and special aunts, Annabell Newton and Janette Clark.
His funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in Lanham Brammer Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Kentucky Standard from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.